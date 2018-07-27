home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
2.0 teaser to be launched along with Akshay Kumar’s GOLD?

First published: July 27, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Updated: July 27, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Author: Siddarth Srinivas

The teaser of Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is most likely to be launched on August 15th, on the occasion of Independence Day. Reportedly, the duration of the teaser is close to a minute. Sources say that the team has requested Akshay Kumar to attach the teaser to the prints of his Gold, which releases on the same date. And Akshay has agreed to carry the teaser, which is on the final board of edit, without any hesitation.

Adding more clarity to the picture, sound designer Resul Pookutty sent out a reply to one of the fans last night who had asked him about the teaser’s launch date, saying that it would come on the day when India got independent.

Earlier yesterday, Resul had also tweeted that he and his team had completed the first draft of the sound design for the film.

2.0 is gearing up for a worldwide release on the 29th of November, few weeks after the release of Sarkar – Thalapathy Vijay’s film where he teams up with AR Murugadoss for the third time. As of now, it looks like the biggies in Kollywood are nicely spaced out for the latter half of the year, all beginning with Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam-2 on August 10th.

