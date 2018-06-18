2.0: Telugu States’ distributors demand a refund of the advance money, thanks to the delay

Rajnikanth’s last release Kaala has failed to make a mark at the box office and there is nothing confirmed over his next film 2.0. The sci-fi fantasy that also stars Akshay Kumar as an antagonist has been in the making since forever and yet there are no signs of the film making it to the theatres. In this case, the board of Telugu States’ distributors who have already paid a hefty advance amount for the rights of 2.0 are demanding the producers to give the money back.

As per a report published on Mirchi9, there is a heavy pressure on the producers to give the money back to the distributors. The film has been pushed indefinitely owing to its VFX needs and in this case, distributors aren’t sure when the film will make it to the screens. Plus, the failure of Kaala has scared the distributors. Considering it is a Rajinikanth film, there was a huge anticipation amongst the distributors that the film will turn out to be a hit but, unfortunately, it flopped big time.

On the contrary, the producers of 2.0 are under stress as the delay in the film’s release is amounting to the huge production cost. And now, this pressure to pay the money back to the distributors has just added to their misery.

Let’s see what happens next!