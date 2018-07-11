2.0: This Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer's release date REVEALED finally

While multiple to and fros bogged down the release of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth-starrer magnum opus 2.0, finally there is a release date of the same. Director Shankar took to social media and announced the same without much of a hullabaloo. And the date is... drumrolls... 29th November 2018. We are stoked, of course!

Since Vijay's Sarkar and Suriya's NGK have already reserved the Diwali release date for the first week of November, Lyca Productions has opted for a non-festival day for the project, which is touted as Asia's costliest film ever.

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

2.0 would take advantage of a grand four-day weekend, as it is releasing on a Thursday contrary to the usual industry practice of unveiling films only on Fridays. This is a custom reserved for the movies of Thalaiva. Also, even though the second half of 2018 is packed with some of the biggest movies, the inclusion of 2.0 has taken everybody by surprise. Will this lead to the other directors reshuffling their respective movies' dates?

Also, this is the first time in 25 years that Superstar Rajinikanth will be having two live-action films releasing in the same year, following his June release Kaala. The last time this occurred was back in 1995, when his Baasha and Muthu hit the screens, both turning out to become blockbusters.

The major delay in 2.0 has been due to the extensive VFX work involved in the film. The process nosedived after the initial company responsible for the VFX went bankrupt and eloped with the footage. However, the team has now resolved all the issues and is looking forward to a smooth release, come November. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the film, which also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role.