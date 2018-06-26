7 Amitabh Bachchan films that gave Rajinikanth the BIGGEST hits of his life

Rajinikanth enjoys a fan following like few other stars on this planet. But did you know Thalaivaa is also a big fan of an actor? Yes, Rajini is a huge fan of the angry young man of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. Time and again, Rajinikanth has revealed that he adores Amitabh Bachchan and is a big follower of his films. Amitabh too has claimed to be a fan of Rajini. All this mutual admiration is fine, but did you know that Amitabh Bachchan is also responsible for few of Rajinikanth’s hit films? Yes, this may sound weird, but it is true.

The Thalaivaa has featured in a quite a few Tamil remakes of Big B’s films and many have turned out to be box office hits. Here are some of them…

1.Naan Vazhavaippen, the remake of Majdoor

Directed by Ravi Tandon, Majdoor featuring Amitabh Bachchan, was remade in Tamil and of course, Rajinikanth stepped into the shoes of Big B for Naan Vazhavaippen.

2. Billa, the remake of Don

This one is remembered by all. Amitabh Bachchan’s Don was a massive hit and so was its Tamil version, Billa, featuring Rajinikanth.

3. Thee, the remake of Deewaar

Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewar is still engraved in our minds and so is Thee starring Rajinikanth. The latter is the remake of the former, and both turned out to be successful.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard got a Tamil twist when Rajinikanth took up the charge in the Tamil version of this film titled Maaveeran. Both were classic hits!

Another hit film of Rajinikanth whose credit goes Amitabh Bachchan is Siva which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Khoon Pasina.

How amazing it is to have Big B and Rajinikanth recite the iconic dialogue ‘I can talk English, walk English because English is a very funny language’ in their own style. This dialogue was made popular by Amitabh Bachchan in Namak Halal and then, Rajinikanth carried forward the legacy in the Tamil remake titled Velaikkaran.

7. Bharath, the remake of Trishul

The revenge saga that saw Amitabh Bachchan in his best form, Trishul was a blockbuster hit. Well, the Tamil version too turned out to be a hit with Rajinikanth taking the lead.