A birthday release for Jyothika this year!

It will indeed be a very special 2018 for Jyothika this year, as her film Kaatrin Mozhi will be hitting the screens on October 18 – her birthday. The actress, who turns 40 this year, has just wrapped up the shoot of the film a few days ago.

Kaatrin Mozhi, the official remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu, also stars Vidharth, Lakshmi Manchu, Kumaravel and others in pivotal roles. Music for the film is composed by AH Kaashif, AR Rahman’s nephew. Directed by Radha Mohan, it will have a simultaneous release in Telugu.

In a well-planned advance move, the production house BOFTA Mediaworks has already received the letter from the TFPC confirming its release date. With more than 2 months left for the release, this leaves them with a lot of time to plan their post-production and promotional activities.

Apart from Kaatrin Mozhi, Jyothika is also a part of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the exciting multi-starrer which also stars STR, Arvind Swamy, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathy and Aishwariya Rajesh. Jyothika reportedly plays the wife of Arvind Swamy in the film. If both Kaatrin Mozhi and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam manage to release this year, it’ll definitely be a terrific year for the actress.