A debutante opposite Dhruv Vikram in Bala’s Arjun Reddy remake 'Varma'?

It is no longer news that ace director Bala is helming the Tamil remake of the cult Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which shot Vijay Deverakonda to superstardom. The Tamil version has been titled Varma and features Chiyaan Vikram’s son, Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. The cast will also comprise Kaala fame Eshwari Rao and a host of other young actors.

Sources say that a fresh new debutante has been slotted for the lead heroine role, played by Shalini Pandey in the original. The heroine announcement will be made grandly. About 50% of Varma’s shooting has been completed, and the team is shooting the climax portions currently in Chennai’s Semmozhi Poonga. Bala is going about the filming in a non-linear manner.

There is a lot of hype surrounding Varma to see what Dhruv comes up with. His dad Vikram got his big break in the industry with Bala’s debut film Sethu, back in 1999. Vikram was particular that Bala takes charge of Dhruv’s film debut and hence roped him in for this film. Interestingly, when Arjun Reddy released, a lot of Tamil film audiences saw the movie and drew parallels to Sethu due to obsessive love being a common theme in both films.