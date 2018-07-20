A grand launch party planned for Sivakarthikeyan's Seemaraja

The audio and teaser launch of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming rural mass entertainer Seemaraja, directed by Ponram, would be held on August 3 with a grand event in Madurai. Producers 24 AM Studios are planning a spectacular event. Ahead of this event, the first single track 'Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja' will be launched on July 25. This will be the mass introduction song for Sivakarthikeyan in the film, and composer Imman had tweeted earlier in the day that he had roped in singer Diwakar to croon this track. Yugabharathi has penned the lyrics. The album will have five songs in total.

After their earlier blockbusters, Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Singam and Rajini Murugan, Seemaraja is the third association of the Sivakarthikeyan - Ponram - Imman trio. The theatrical rights of all the territories have been sold to leading distributors and the film will release on September 13, as a Ganesh Chaturthi special.

Seemaraja has been made on a huge budget and will also have a brief period segment in which Sivakarthikeyan will be sporting long hair and a beard. Samantha Akkineni is the lead heroine pairing up with SK for the first time while SK’s ‘lucky mascot’ Keerthy Suresh has also done a cameo role. The film also has a huge list of support actors like Simran, Soori and Napoleon.