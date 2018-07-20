A hat-trick of Diwali releases for Thalapathy Vijay?

The current schedule of Vijay – A.R.Murugadoss' socio-political mass entertainer Sarkar has been completed in Chennai and the team is all set to fly to the USA this month-end to can a song. Both the female leads, Keerthy Suresh and Varu Sarathkumar, are expected to fly abroad along with Vijay. They'll return back to Chennai in early August and wrap some minor patchwork. The entire shooting process of the film is expected to be finished before August 15. The film will then get into full-fledged post-production mode and gear up for a grand Diwali release in November.

Vijay is expected to begin shooting for his next film (Thalapathy 63) with director Atlee either this year-end or early next year. AGS Entertainment will be producing this film as reported earlier and according to early rumours, it is being planned as a Diwali 2019 release.

If 'Thalapathy 63' indeed makes it to theatres for next year's Diwali, it'll complete a hat-trick of Diwali releases for the star following Mersal in 2017 and Sarkar this year. It is still very early days but this Diwali release buzz of 'Thalapathy 63' has already excited the star's numerous fans. They are expecting nothing short of a blockbuster from Vijay – Atlee’s hat-trick union, after Theri and Mersal.