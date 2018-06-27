Actresses from South who never extended their frontiers to Bollywood

The lines between Hindi and South cinema have blurred. The cross-overs happen quite often as we have so many celebs from South trying their luck in Bollywood and vice versa. Stars have now started experimenting and bordering their horizons of work. But well, there are a few beautiful divas who are supremely happy in the space they are right now.

We are talking about some actresses from down South, who do not seem to be interested in making their way to Bollywood. At least not as of now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

With more than 30 films in her career so far and dozens of awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a big name down South. She is one beautiful lady who excels in every role she does, but she apparently does not have any inclination towards Bollywood. She made her debut with Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in the year 2010 and since then she has been entertaining the masses of regional cinema. Bollywood still seems to be a distant dream for her!

Nayanthara

The gorgeous diva made her acting debut with the Malyalam film Manassinakkare in the year 2003 and since then, there has been no looking back for her. Nayanthara is one of the most bankable actresses of South Cinema who dabbled in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Bollywood is not on her list and we aren’t sure whether it will be ever!

Anjali

Model turned actress Anjali is best known for her roles in Kattradhu Thamizh, Geethanjali and Angadi Theru. She has been the strongest contender for best actress award every year when it comes to Tamil films, but we wonder when the lady is going to make her Bollywood debut.

Sneha Rajaram

Her reign as an actress started in the year 2000 when she made her acting debut with Ingane Oru Nilapakshi and here she is ruling the throne of the best actress like a real queen. Sneha Rajaram is one of the best that South cinema has ever produced but looks like her reign is limited only till there. When will she spread her wings to Bollywood, is yet to be figured.

Mamta Mohandas

Almost 8 years since she made her acting debut, Mamta Mohandas has become a familiar face in South cinema industry. Mamta, who made her acting debut with Mayookham, has had the privilege to work with biggies like Mammootty and Nagarjuna and we are looking forward to her working with Bollywood biggies soon. Mamta, are you listening?