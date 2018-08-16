Adanga Maru teaser: Jayam Ravi impresses as a cop, yet again

Jayam Ravi is on cloud nine thanks to the success of his space thriller Tik Tik Tik. The film has successfully earned Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu with a good 50 days run in the theatres. Now, we are excited for Jayam Ravi's next. Adangu Maru. He has almost wrapped up the shooting of the same and the film will be hitting the theaters soon.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film as an Independence Day special, and Ravi impresses as an honest, righteous and aggressive cop who has to work within the system to accomplish his mission against the wrong-doings in society. The teaser shows glimpses of the other supporting characters (Sampath, Mime Gopi, Azhagam Perumal, Babu Antony) and also Raashi Khanna who plays Jayam's love interest in the movie. It is a visually grand promo cut with the wacky background score of Sam CS capturing our attention. Adangu Maru is Ravi's 24th film and is directed by debutant Karthik Thangavel.

Ravi is no stranger to cop roles. He has already donned the 'khaki' in films like Thani Oruvan and Bogan. Adangu Maru is expected to meet the level set by Thani Oruvan.

We can't keep calm now!