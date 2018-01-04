home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
After announcing his political entry, Rajinikanth meets Karunanidhi to seek blessings

First published: January 04, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Updated: January 04, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

On December 31, 2017, Tamil movie superstar Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party. Days after he announced his political plunge, the superstar met DMK President M Karunanidhi to seek his blessings in Chennai on Wednesday, 3rd January. Speculations over his decision to plunge into politics had been going on for quite some time now. However, he announced his decision of forming his own political party on Sunday, when he told his supporters, “I am entering politics and we will contest all seats in the next assembly elections.”

The DMK patriarch is the first politician that Rajinikanth met after announcing his decision to enter Tamil Nadu’s political arena. Speaking to reporters after meeting Karunanidhi, he said, “I told Kalaignar that I have entered politics. He smiled and nodded his head as if welcoming me to politics.” The actor also said he greeted Karunanidhi for the New Year and also enquired about his health and met Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal.

The working President of the party MK Stalin was also present at the meeting. Speaking to reporters, he said the meeting between his father and the actor was nothing surprising. According to Stalin, even DMDK leader A. Vijayakanth had sought Karunanidhi’s blessings when he floated his party. He said support for Rajinikanth’s party would be decided at the time of elections.

#DMK #M Karunanidhi #Rajinikanth #Superstar #Tamil Nadu #Thalaiva

