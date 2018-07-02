After Indian 2, Kamal does it on-air for Vishwaroopam 2 as well!

Kamal Haasan anchored Bigg Boss, aired on Vijay Television, is a huge success in Tamil Nadu. It’s hardly surprising then that the actor turned politician has been using the platform to promote both his films and his political ideology. The show that had impressed in its first season is an even bigger success in its second. Kamal had famously announced Indian 2 on this show, with director Shankar also joining him for the big announcement. On July 1, he launched a couple of songs from his upcoming Vishwaroopam 2, by performing them live along with composer Ghibran and his daughter Shruti Haasan.

In Kamal’s own words, “I can’t get such a huge audience base even if I plan to organize a large-scale launch event. I’m thrilled that the songs of Vishwaroopam 2 will directly reach millions of households through the TV. On August 10, the film will be released worldwide in a grand manner.”

Meanwhile, Kamal’s recent Twitter chat with fans went viral when he said that he adores Vijay as a younger brother and would welcome Vijay wholeheartedly into the political arena if and when the star decides that the time is right. Interestingly, Vijay’s last release, Mersal, had rubbed the BJP the wrong way when in a scene from the film he highlighted the need for better healthcare in Tamil Nadu, and questioned how Singapore, which levies only 7 percent GST, offered free healthcare, while India, with 28 percent GST, didn’t. This irked the state’s BJP leaders because Vijay dared criticise a move that ridiculed the politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.