After Kaala, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser leaked

First published: March 04, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Updated: March 04, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the Tamil industry’s most bankable stars. However, this seems to be a bad week for him. Following the teaser leak of Kaala, hours before its launch, it has now surfaced that his magnum opus, 2.0 too suffered the same fate. A minute and a half video has been uploaded on the internet and has gone viral in just a few hours of the leak.

With no launch date in sight, the leak of the teaser comes as a shock and loss to producers. From the leaked teaser, greens screens are still visible and it is possible that it was uploaded from abroad, where the VFX work for the film is being done. The video is no longer available on the internet but some users have recorded it on their phones and the footage is viral online.

 

Though the leaked version is a rough cut, it does reveal the huge scale of the project. It is widely considered to be one of the most anticipated projects. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in the same film, 2.0 is said to be India’s most expensive film production. It is reported the team spent as much as Rs 400 crore for the sci-fi film.

2.0 is the Kollywood debut for Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a bad guy. This is the second leak of a Rajinikanth film after the teaser of Kaala fell prey to piracy. The producers were taken by surprise and decided to release it earlier than scheduled. However with 2.0 that cannot be done as the VFX work is underway. However, it may be possible that the producers may launch the official teaser sooner.

