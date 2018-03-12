After Kaala, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser leaked

Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the Tamil industry’s most bankable stars. However, this seems to be a bad week for him. Following the teaser leak of Kaala, hours before its launch, it has now surfaced that his magnum opus, 2.0 too suffered the same fate. A minute and a half video has been uploaded on the internet and has gone viral in just a few hours of the leak.

With no launch date in sight, the leak of the teaser comes as a shock and loss to producers. From the leaked teaser, greens screens are still visible and it is possible that it was uploaded from abroad, where the VFX work for the film is being done. The video is no longer available on the internet but some users have recorded it on their phones and the footage is viral online.

Shocking to know #2point0Teaser is leaked on-line.. Hope the team takes strict action on the culprits..



Usually, the team releases the official teaser immediately to contain the damage..



Not sure, if the teaser is fully ready now or if the timing is right to release it now.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 4, 2018

Shocking!!! #2point0 teaser leaked online by some miscreants.What fun people get by this??? Many peoples years of hardwork, creativity, sweat and more is involved. Strict action must be taken against the offenders. #Rajinikanth #AkshayKumar #2point0Teaser #Shankar #ARRahman — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) March 4, 2018

Though the leaked version is a rough cut, it does reveal the huge scale of the project. It is widely considered to be one of the most anticipated projects. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in the same film, 2.0 is said to be India’s most expensive film production. It is reported the team spent as much as Rs 400 crore for the sci-fi film.

Shocked to hear that #2point0 teaser has been leaked online by some miscreants. This kind of criminal adventurism should be stopped and strict action taken against the offenders. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 4, 2018

2.0 is the Kollywood debut for Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a bad guy. This is the second leak of a Rajinikanth film after the teaser of Kaala fell prey to piracy. The producers were taken by surprise and decided to release it earlier than scheduled. However with 2.0 that cannot be done as the VFX work is underway. However, it may be possible that the producers may launch the official teaser sooner.