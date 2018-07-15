After London, it's Pollachi for Suriya 37 - deets inside

The team of Suriya37 have just returned from their first schedule that took place in London. The film is Suriya's third collab with director KV Anand, after Ayan and Maattrraan. Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Samudhrakani and many others are a part of this biggie, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Currently, the team is a short break. They will move on to the green locales of Pollachi to can their next schedule. Suriya was supposed to move on to finish the pending work for his political thriller ‘NGK’ which is lined up for a Diwali release, but it looks like the shoot has been postponed for a while now.

Suriya37 will be shot in close to 10 countries including New York, England and Brazil apart from Indian cities like New Delhi and Hyderabad.

After working with writers Subha (Suresh and Balakrishnan) in his earlier films, KV Anand is teaming up with Pattukottai Prabhakar for Suriya37. The director has clarified that the film is a fresh script and is not based on any early works of the writer. Composer Harris Jayaraj, who has already worked with the combo in Ayan and Maattrraan, will be working on this film as well.