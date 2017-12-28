After Pa Paandi, Dhanush’s second directorial project to roll in 2018

Dhanush has literally ruled 2017 not only as an actor but as a director as well. After a terrific directorial debut with Power Paandi or Pa Paandi which impressed both audiences and critics, the Maari 2 actor is all set for his second directorial project.

Dhanush has his hands full in 2018 with Maari 2 on board and only after its shoot wraps up he’ll be able to work on his second directorial project. Sources say that the yet-untitled film will go on the floors from August 2018. According to Firstpost, the modern day drama will feature a section which will be set in the pre-independent era. It’s still not yet known if Dhanush will act in the film as well, but actor Prasanna, who played a pivotal role in Power Paandi, has reportedly bagged an important role in this film. The project will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Studios on a lavish scale.

Pa Paandi told us a heart-warming story of a 60-year-old, who goes on a self-exploration road trip. The film featured Raj Kiran in the titular role and also starred Dhanush in a cameo. Soon after the film’s release, rumours surfaced that a sequel is in the pipeline. Apparently, the sequel might happen next year and Dhanush might direct it as well.

In Maari 2, Dhanush reunites with director Balaji Mohan and has been teamed with Sai Pallavi for the first time. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas will essay the antagonist in Maari’s sequel. Besides the project also celebrates the reunion of Dhanush and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja after a decade.

Dhanush is currently simultaneously shooting for the last schedule of Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vetrimaaran’s gangster drama Vada Chennai. Dhanush will also work on his next Bollywood project with Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai towards the end of next year.