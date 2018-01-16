After Rajnikanth’s meet and greet, Kamal Hassan will go on a state-wide tour of Tamil Nadu

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu is gearing up for an overhaul, with Superstar Rajinikanth meeting his fans to announce his party and the regional parties AIADMK and DMK losing their luster. Actor Kamal Hassan is also not going to be left behind. Hassan, while talking at an award ceremony revealed that he will be going on a state-wide tour to meet people.

“I have been criticized that I have not come to the field,” the actor-filmmaker said. Talking on the same platform as famous music composer Ilayaraja, who had seemingly advised Hassan to go out on the field, Hassan said, “Even you (Ilaiyaraja) had that criticism. It was you who had said get into the field. I am going to get into the field with the permission of the one who advised me. My journey to meet with the people would commence this (January) 26th.”

Hassan added that all the preparations for the tour has been made, the details of which will be mentioned in the actor’s weekly column in a Tamil magazine. Of late, the 63-year-old actor has been vocal about his political ambitions and the current political scenario of Tamil Nadu. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kamal said, “Yes I am thinking on those lines - not out of choice, but due to compulsion! Which existing political party can provide me with a platform or an ideology that will match my reformatory goals in politics?”

Hassan has said that the current political milieu has failed the public and that there’s a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics. “The ouster of Sasikala is a solid step forward. But it’s just the beginning. I was extremely vocal about getting rid of her. Now that it has happened, I feel a little more encouraged in my belief that the politics of the state can change. And I want to bring about that change, no matter how slowly it may be,” he said.