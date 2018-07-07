After Thani Oruvan, it's Tik Tik Tik for Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi's space film Tik Tik Tik, directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, is going great at the box office. After two weeks in running, it has emerged as the star's second highest career grosser after his 2015 blockbuster Thani Oruvan. The TN theatrical share is approaching the Rs 15 cr mark and it looks strong despite new releases. Worldwide, the film has grossed more than Rs 35 cr. Ravi’s son Aarav has turned out to be a big attraction for family audiences, along with the unique space premise. Ravi and Shakti Rajan have definitely outdone their earlier violent zombie flick Miruthan.

While last week's Asuravadham and Semma Botha Aagathey didn't hamper Tik Tik Tik's run in any way, we have to see how this week's main new release Mr.Chandramouli fares. In Chennai city, Tik Tik Tik has grossed a very good 4.14 CR in 2 weeks and still commands a large number of shows and good screens.

Tik Tik Tik joins the likes of Kalakalappu 2, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu and Irumbu Thirai as outright Tamil Hits at the TN box office so far this year. Jayam Ravi is on a good wicket now and the expectations around his next film Adangu Maru have definitely increased.