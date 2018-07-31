Ajith’s screenplay writer pens the first song for Suriya 37!

Lyricist and screenplay writer Kabilan Vairamuthu, best known for his works in Kavan and Ajith’s Vivegam, has recently penned the first song for Suriya’s upcoming biggie, Suriya 37, helmed by KV Anand. The writer sent out a tweet last night calling it a ‘vera level’ track.

Right after the first schedule which took place in London, director KV Anand got busy composing music for the film along with music director Harris Jayaraj.

Well, the music is in place, a little birdie tells us that there is nothing confirmed over the second shooting schedule of the film. A source says, “We initially had plans to go ahead with the second schedule of shoot at Pollachi, but were stopped by the confusion of dates that Suriya has with his other film NGK. We are waiting for some clarity from the makers, so that we can plan our days ahead.”

The shoot for Suriya’s NGK was supposed to take place immediately after the star returned from his London schedule of Suriya 37, but unfortunately, director Selvaraghavan fell ill, bringing about a change in the plan. NGK, which was initially planned as a Diwali release opposite Vijay – AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar, is now pushed to a later date. Dream Warrior Pictures, the producers of NGK, will be coming out with an official statement soon.