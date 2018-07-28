Amrutha Srinivasan on-board Karthi’s Dev!

After her cute stint in the YouTube series Livin and her impressive performance in the recent Kallachirippu – the web series on Zee5, Amrutha Srinivasan is definitely going places by bagging some interesting projects. The next big project that is definitely in her kitty is Karthi’s upcoming romantic entertainer Dev.

Amrutha is said to be playing a pivotal role in the film, and will be shooting for her portions in Ukraine within a few days. Rakul Preet Singh plays Karthi’s pair in Dev, and has already shot for a couple of schedules.

Dev is directed by debutant Rajath Ravishankar, and is being made at a towering budget of 50 crores by Prince Pictures. The film will have a worldwide release on the 21st of December this year.

Close to 50% of the shoot has been completed, with the team planning to can further schedules in Chennai, Hyderabad, the Himalayas and USA. Harris Jayaraj composes the music for this interesting project.

Karthi is now basking in the success of Kadaikutty Singam, which has gone on to become a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu. The film has done a share value of close to Rs 22 crore, and is on its way to nudge the 50 crore gross mark.