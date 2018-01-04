Anirudh Ravichander to replace Yuvan Shankar Raja in Viswasam?

Following their recent collaboration with Vivegam, Thala Ajith and director Siva are all set to reunite for the fourth time now in Viswasam. The upcoming project was earlier titled Thala 58. While it has been confirmed that the project is slated to go on the floors, little is known about the cast and crew of the movie since the makers are yet to finalise the same. But media reports claimed that composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who last worked with Ajith in Aarrambam, had been roped in for this project. However, a Hindustan Times report claims that he might be soon replaced by the versatile young talent Anirudh Ravichander.

Even though the Ajith-Yuvan combo is already a hit, Siva is apparently not too keen on the combination. Ajith has already worked with Anirudh Ravichander in his last outings – Vedalam and Vivegam. Both the movies were blockbusters and the music obviously played a pivotal role. Anirudh is yet to confirm, whose next big outing is with an NTR-Trivikram film.

Viswasam is rumoured to be a full-length rural-based subject which could also be a sequel to Siva’s own Veeram. Apparently, Ajith wanted a rural script so that he could reach out the masses. To be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films on a moderate budget, the film is getting ready for a Diwali 2018 release. It will clash at the box-office with Vijay-Murugadoss film and Suriya’s next yet-untitled venture with Selvaraghavan.