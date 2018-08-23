Anirudh’s worthy contribution to Samantha’s U Turn!

Southern cinema’s adorable Samantha Prabhu is all set for her next release U-Turn, a psychological thriller which hits the screens on the September 13. The film is an official remake of the Kannada hit which starred Shraddha Shrinath, the Pawan Kumar directorial will release in both Tamil and Telugu. But it seems like post-production work on the film is still underway.

Hotshot composer Anirudh is said to have come on board to shoot a promotional video song for the film. Though we are still unsure as to who is composing this special track, it looks like Anirudh will both sing and feature in the music video. However, this song will only be used to improve the reach of the film and will not be present in the runtime.

Anirudh has already composed music for two of Samantha’s earlier films, Kaththi and Thangamagan, both of which are regarded as popular soundtracks till date.

On 13September, Samantha will be competing with her own film Seemaraja, in which she plays the lead pair opposite Sivakarthikeyan. Touted to be a full-fledged family entertainer, the film also has an interesting star cast consisting of Soori, Simran, and Lal. The audio launch of the film took place recently in grand fashion at the city of Madurai, and the team is about to hold a special media meet in Chennai too, very soon.