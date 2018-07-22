AR Murugadoss' surprise move for Vijay's Sarkar!

With nearly three weeks of shooting pending, filmmaker AR Murugadoss has already started the dubbing work of his most anticipated project Sarkar. Thalapathy Vijay will begin dubbing for the film on Monday itself. Actresses Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar too are expected to join him later next week to complete their portions.

The team of Sarkar is looking to wrap up their Chennai leg of the shoot as soon as possible, after which they head to the US for a ten-day schedule by the end of July. With some patchwork shots put off for the end, the entire shoot for the film will be wrapped up by the mid of August.

Sun Pictures, the makers of Sarkar, has planned a giant-sized promotional campaign for the film, which will include tons of content being pushed on all their mediums. The grand audio launch of the film will take place in the month of September, with a live performance by composer AR Rahman. The entire cast and crew will be in attendance for this event, which will most probably take place in Chennai.

Sarkar is confirmed to be Diwali release worldwide, up against Suriya’s NGK which is directed by Selvaraghavan. Both films are touted to have politics as their baseline theme.