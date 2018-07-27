AR Rahman and Vivek come together yet again for that perfect meticulous mashup of music!

What makes a movie click even before it gets released? The music and the lyrics that stupendously flow with the beats. And that is made possible with the best of composer and word connoisseur on the floor. One such amazing duo is that of AR Rahman and Vivek. And here is a news which will have all music lovers break the roof with their excitement!

On Wednesday, popular lyricist Vivek belted out an exciting update for Thalapathy Vijay’s fans, saying that he would be penning all the songs in the upcoming biggie Sarkar which has music by AR Rahman. This is the second successive time that Vivek is joining hands with Rahman, after their successful outing in Vijay’s Mersal which gave music lovers four tracks to gorge on.

And as if this announcement wasn’t enough, Vivek has now revealed that he is on board Sivakarthikeyan’s biggie with Indru Netru Naalai director Ravikumar. And the music for this film is composed by none other than AR Rahman again. Vivek is totally pumped up with this development at quite an early stage in his career, showcasing AR Rahman’s trust and comfort in working with the lyricist.

Once again wit d legend @arrahman Sir for #SK14 Happiness is meeting him often let alone writing 3 back to back albums for d Magician@Siva_Kartikeyan bro is a ray of hope 4 youngsters who dream of achieving big in life Happy2 work wit d special @Ravikumar_Dir n @RDRajaofficial pic.twitter.com/iaCcYNGMaP — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) July 26, 2018

Touted to be a sci-fi entertainer bankrolled at a towering budget by 24AM Studios, the film’s shoot recently kicked off. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in this project, which also marks the return of Isha Koppikar to Tamil cinema after a gap of 17 years.

Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently shooting for his comic entertainer with director Rajesh, would look to wrap up the project as soon as possible before moving into this biggie with utmost concentration.