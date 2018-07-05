Arunraja Kamaraj reveals his dream project, ft. Kamal Haasan and Vijay!

Though his name has not reached the nook and corner of the state yet, Arunraja Kamaraj’s work is well-known and appreciated by the people of Tamil Nadu today. Donning multiple roles as a lyricist, singer, actor and now a director, Arunraja has worked his way up in the industry carefully, maintaining a good relationship with many celebrities.

It was his rapport with Santhosh Narayanan that helped him tick off to the next level through the song Neruppu Da, which he rendered. He also did the hit numbers ‘Varlaam Varlaam Vaa’ and ‘Theri’ for Thalapathy Vijay. Now, Arunraja is making his directorial debut with the Aishwariya Rajesh-starrer Kanaa a women-centric cricket drama. Apart from this, Arunaja is also planning something really huge for his next dream project.

In a recent interaction, Arunraja Kamaraj has revealed a very interesting news about his dream project, for which he wishes to cast Ulagayanagan Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay. Touted to be an action drama addressing a social issue, Arunraja said that both the stars are still not aware of his intent, and it would be great if the project could find its shape soon.

But until then, it's Kanaa for us. Speaking to In about the film, he said “The idea of Kanaa is to break the stereotypes set when it comes to sports films in our industry. Women cricket is a space which has been untouched in world cinema so far, and the fact that my protagonist is a spin bowler makes it even more interesting.”

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan, the film is getting set for a worldwide release in the final quarter of the year.