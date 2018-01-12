Arya as Ghajinikanth is set to send you on a rib-tickling journey

The one-minute teaser of Arya’s upcoming comedy film Ghajinikanth is out. The title is a combination of the words Ghajini, the super hit film starring Suriya about a short-term memory loss patient and superstar Rajinikanth. The film is directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar of Hara Hara Mahadev ki fame and is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green. The music album has been scored by composer Balamurali Balu.

The protagonist is named after Rajinikanth as Aadukalam Naren, who essays Arya’s father, is a die-hard fan of the Tamil matinee idol. He has good looks, fighting skills, swag and even a beautiful girlfriend, played by Sayyeshaa. But he also has a memory disorder and his forgetfulness is the main source of problems in his life. Hence the name – Ghajinikanth!

Actor Santhanam, who played Arya’s side-kick in several comedy films in the past, is the narrator of Ghajinikanth while Karunakaran and Sathish play the friends of Rajinikanth. Sampath Raj essays the role of Sayyeshaa’s father. Besides these talented actors, the film also has Motta Rajendran, who began his career as a stunt double and appeared in negative roles before becoming the most-sought-after comedian in Tamil cinema.

Apart from Ghajinikanth, Arya is also part of the magnum opus Sanghamitra. Sayyeshaa on the other hand is working in Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga and Karthi’s next film directed by Pandiaraj.