Arya officially announced as Suriya’s co-star; his next will release on…

It’s a big day for handsome hunk Arya. His presence in Suriya 37 was officially confirmed by director KV Anand earlier in the day. He plays one of the lead roles alongside Suriya and isn’t playing the villain as was being speculated. It also seems like Allu Sirish is part of the film and is said to join the team for the next schedule. Along with Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Suriya 37 is also shaping up as a mouth-watering multi-starrer. Looks like Kollywood has finally realized the business viability of multi-starrers, a long-running trend in Bollywood and Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Arya’s next release Ghajinikanth is confirmed to release on July 27. Directed by Santhosh Jayakumar, who is famous for his hit adult comedies like Hara Hara Mahadevki and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu, Ghajinikanth is a bonafide family entertainer and has been censored with a clean U certificate.

#Suriya37 update Actor #Arya is now officially part of #Suriya's 37th movie directed by #KVAnand. Exciting days ahead for the STRONG team.👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/k1H1cOeZUS — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 4, 2018

Ghajinikanth is the remake of the Telugu Hit Bhale Bhale Magadivoy which had Nani in the lead role. Sayyeshaa is the heroine in this Studio Green production. There was a screening of the film held for select industry personnel a few weeks back and all gave a positive response on their social media accounts.