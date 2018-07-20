Arya to once again team up with Ghajinikanth director - Deets inside

Even though Ghajinikanth is yet to have its theatrical release, director Santhosh Jayakumar and hero Arya are set to do one more film together for the same production house, Studio Green. It is said to be a coming of age love story which the director, true to his fast-working style, intends to wrap in a single stretch of 30 odd days. He could complete the entire shooting process of Ghajinikanth in 38 days while he took just 23 days to complete the filming of his recently released superhit adult comedy, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu. The shooting of this new film will begin in the first week of August. Other cast and crew details will be announced after the release of Ghajinikanth.

Ghajinikanth is Santhosh’s first U-rated film after his earlier two successful adult comedies. It’ll be a big shot in the arm for the director if he is able to deliver a hit without the ‘adult’ flavour. Sayyeshaa plays Arya’s pair in the film, which is the remake of the hit Telugu entertainer Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, starring Nani in the lead.

As we had reported earlier, Arya has also signed a boxing-based film with Aramm director Gopi Nainar. His immediate next will be this new film with Santhosh.