Arya's Ghajinikanth performs poorly at the box office

The Arya - Sayyeshaa - Sathish - Karunakaran starrer Ghajinikanth, which opened in theaters on August 3, comfortably topped the Tamil Nadu box office over the weekend, as expected. The film had a huge release in around 350 screens across TN, making it Arya's widest release so far.

But since the film failed to entertain the masses as it received an average review, Ghajinikanth couldn't soar to the expected levels. The film is the official remake of Nani starrer Bhale Bhale Magadivoy; the popular public perception is that Arya couldn't match Nani's charisma and performance.

After 3 days, Ghajinikanth has grossed close to Rs 6.1 crore in the state, with the Chennai city gross being Rs 1.14 crore. Given the large screen count and very little opposition from the numerous other new releases, Ghajinikanth could've done way better. This opening number is substantially lesser than the director Santhosh's recent adult horror comedy superhit Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu but is much better than Arya’s last release Kadamban.

As we had reported earlier, Arya and Santhosh would be joining hands again for a new-age love story with the same production house, Studio Green. We have to see when this film goes on the floors.