Baahubali 2 to hit Chinese theatres on May 4

Indian movies are witnessing immense success in China and the box office collections are only swelling. After the likes of Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar made headlines in India, the films made their way to China to conquer the market. Most of these films did enormously well in China. Now it seems like the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a blockbuster in India, is heading to theatre screens in the region as well.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 was released in India last year. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. According to reports, in China, Baahubali: The Beginning had earned $123 million (lifetime), and the second installment can possibly break records there.

In China, Aamir Khan dominates the market with Dangal and Secret Superstar grossing over Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 750 crore respectively. Recently the Chinese market has responded well to Bollywood films. In fact, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan are reportedly planning out a strategy for the film’s release in China to cash in on the popularity of Aamir Khan in the region.

The anticipation for Indian films in China has gone up and this will only help the case of Baahubali 2. The film has been specially cut for the China release and the makers have reportedly brought in Vincent Tabaillon, editor of The Incredible Hulk, to edit the international cut of the magnum opus. Reports mention that the film is expected to reach a higher number of theatres than its predecessor, which reached 6000 screens.

Baahubali 2 will celebrate its one year anniversary on April 28. With the film hitting Chinese theatres on May 4, we can’t wait to find out how it fares in the neighbouring country.