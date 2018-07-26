Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas confident over Saakshyam's unique concept!

The big Telugu release of the week would be Saakshyam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sriwass and will be released by Eros International all over the world on July 27th.

Thanks to its unique concept revolving around the five elements of nature, and the hot and happening lead pair, Saakshyam is much-awaited by film buffs in the Telugu states. The trailer and songs have already hit the right chords of the audience's heart. The film has been certified with a U/A rating and is said to be an action fantasy thriller. Heroine Pooja Hegde also has her share of action scenes in the film, which she pulled off without a body double.

The list of supporting actors is huge and comprises many popular actors like Jagapathi Babu, Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Meena, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana and Vennela Kishore. Saakshyam is hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' 4th film after Alludu Seenu, Speedunnodu and Jaya Janaki Nayaka. He has carved a space for himself as a commercial action hero in a short span of time. He is very confident that Saakshyam will entertain the viewers with its unique concept.

After Saakshyam, Sreenivas has signed two more films, both of which have Kajal Aggarwal as the heroine.