Big release for Chiyaan Vikram on Suriya's birthday!

After the release of two singles - Adhiroobaney and Molagapodiye, the entire music album of Saamy Square will be released on July 23, 2018 (which also happens to be Suriya's birthday). Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for this Hari directorial starring Chiyaan Vikram, Keerthy Suresh and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Both the songs released so far have received an average response from the fans; the remaining songs will hopefully score better.

The first part, released in 2003, had music by Harris Jayaraj. The songs and background score of that film continues to be popular till date. DSP has some really large boots to fill in, with the sequel.

Coming to the shooting part, one final song with Vikram and Keerthy Suresh is planned to be shot in Ukraine and that will mark the wrap of Saamy Square. The initial plan was to release the film towards the end of August but it depends on the censor formalities and whether there is any competition from any other film or not.

Saamy Square will be Vikram’s second release this year after Sketch which hit the screens during Pongal. Sketch's performance was highly underwhelming at the box office though it won positive reviews from a section of critics.