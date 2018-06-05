Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has REVEALED its premiere date and it’s just round the corner!

One of the highest-rated shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss has been an addiction for all its fans. Bigg Boss Tamil, which made a blast due to Kamal Haasan being its host, is all set to return with its second season. And now, here’s a good news for the fans. The release date of the show has been announced and it’s just around the corner!

The show will start on June 17 at 9 PM and will be aired from Monday to Sunday for 100 days on the trot. The show recently released its promo and it has surely left the fans wanting for more. The season boasts of new twists and turns and even a new concept. Speculations are rife on the several names who are said to be the probable contestants. While there are no confirmations, Power Star Srinivasan, actor Bharat, Kasthuri are likely to be contestants of the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most popular shows amongst the Tamil audience, and ranked at the top. Considering the show as a ‘big fortune’ in his life, Kamal had said during the finale of the first season, “Bigg Boss Tamil has written a new chapter in the history of South Indian television entertainment and that still would be an understatement. Thanks for giving me such a big success in my career as a television host. I consider it as a big fortune.”

Following the theme of the show, the new season will have 15 participants staying in a house with no connectivity to the outside world. Now that the date of airing is out, let’s wait for the makers of the show to reveal the list of participants soon.