Bigg Boss Tamil 2: It's a serious business for host Kamal Haasan

Superstar Kamal Haasan hosts Bigg Boss Tamil 2 which is into its third week of current season and thanks to this show, the superstar has once again managed to grab eyeballs. Even though he is known for his silent nature and cool attitude, Kamal recently lost his cool, and took contestant's case over the show being labelled as bluff by the audiences.

The 63-year old actor who apart from his acting career is quite active in politics made a statement which looked like his campaign slogan for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu “Exceptions will not become a norm. Violation of the law will not go unpunished.”

If that was not enough, Kamal made it clear that this show is a serious business. “The general public is the boss for those who are inside the house and me. Those who forget this, no matter in which building they live in, will face troubles. Otherwise, they will be evicted”.

During the show, a member from the audience asked Kamal why the contestants are repeatedly reminded to follow the Tamil-only rule on the show, which has an English title. “I’m a true-blood Tamil but I have a north Indian sounding name. This name was given to me by my father, so it did not change even as I have changed a lot. Many people in other languages have fallen in love with Tamil. Some have even changed their names, some didn’t. What’s important is the emotional connect with Tamil identity. Bigg Boss is already a successful brand. So we let it be,” he replied.

Later on he went on to take the case of inmate Balaji who has been abusing and mistreating his wife on the show. “You may think that what moral right do I have to question you?” I have endured heartbreaks during the breakups but I never spoke badly about anyone after,” he advised. “You should separate from a person with the same respect, you had on them when you first met them.”

Well, looks like the road is only tough ahead for the contestants.