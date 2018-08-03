Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Kamal Haasan in trouble after referring to Jayalalithaa as a dictator

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 lands up in another trouble. A complaint was filed against the actor for ‘defaming’ the late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa for portraying her as a ‘dictator’. The complainant is an advocate of the Madras High Court, Louiseal Ramesh, who filed the complaint with the Chennai Police community.

"Hassan and the production firm behind the show are portraying the late chief minister Amma as a dictator with an intention to bring disrepute to her," alleges the advocate in her complaint.

The particular episode in question is from July 31, when one of the contestants, Aishwarya Dutta, was supposed to act as a dictator, who later lost her temper as her co-contestants refused to follow her dictum. Following which, Haasan cautioned Dutt and allegedly said, "You know what happened to the dictators that ruled the state”, which was claimed to be a reference to J. Jayalalithaa.

Claiming that the show was ‘scripted’, she said that Haasan and the production house determined what one should do and speak in the show.

“The Bigg Boss-2 programme is defaming Amma, who gave a peaceful rule, by portraying her as a dictator. The show should be banned and legal action should be initiated against Kamal Haasan and producer Endemolshine India,” Ramesh said.