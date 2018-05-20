Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 promo: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang

One of the highest rated shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss, has been an addiction for all its fans. The show, which gained popularity with the modified versions of its tasks and participants in each season, has been able to reach the wider audience in less span of time. Bigg Boss Tamil, of which the popular star Kamal Haasan was the highlight as the host in the first season, is all set to return with a bang for the second season as well.

The immensely popular reality show’s Tamil version launched its promo which confirms Kamal Haasan to be back on the small screen again. The promo shows a man pushing a woman aside and looks like he’s rushing for something he’s about to miss in no seconds. While it seems to indicate that the man is a harasser, it turns out to be otherwise at the end. The man was instead in a rush to save a kid getting hit by a car. Haasan spills out the motive later saying that the promo is to emphasize on the fact that life is all about perspectives. What we take from anything depends on how we perceive it. The looks of the promo leaves the viewers wondering of the twists and the new concept that the upcoming show will unveil.

Following the theme of the show, second season will have 15 participants stay in a house with no connectivity to the outside world. The first season gathered immense popularity with stars like Oviya, Aarav, Julie, Harish Kalyan, Raiza Wilson among others. While the list of the new set of contestants is yet to be revealed, the show is expected to go on air soon.