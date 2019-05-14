Bow Bow has three dogs as the lead and seven dogs in supporting roles

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 11.07 pm May 14 2019, 11.07 pm

In Kollywood, films on dogs are aplenty. Every other year, there are some directors who take up this theme on canine and churn out some stories. In that list, we have the latest addition. Bow Bow is the name of a film that is self-explanatory about its premise. The film is directed by a newcomer Pradeep Kilkar who is naturally excited about his debut venture and elaborates on the same. Aahaan plays the five-year-old boy in this film.

Pradeep was quoted as saying, “Of course, there are many films on dogs but as cliched as it may sound, my film Bow Bow will give a different experience to the viewers. There are three dogs which play the leads and seven dogs play the supporting roles. Bow Bow delves with the emotional bond a five-year-old boy shares with his dog. Dogs perceive the mood of the humans very well and in this film, the dog will be sad when the boy cries and is happy when he is delighted”.

Pradeep also adds on the five-year-old boy Aahaan from Bengaluru, “I wanted someone who is fun and chirpy. Aahaan completely fit the bill. Cinematographer Arun Prasad showed me his pictures. He even won an award for best actor in one of the film festivals. I am also very happy that I got a producer who understood the needs of the story and supported the team. Bow Bow has been screened in international festivals and has won many awards too”. Although the film is set in Trichy and Poompuhar, it was shot mostly in Chennai and Coimbatore. Marc D Muse and Dennis Vallaban are the composers. The team is planning for a theatrical release in June.