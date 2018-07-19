Brace yourselves, fans! Suriya has a massive birthday treat for y'all

Superstar Suriya will be ringing in his 43rd birthday on July 23, and his fans are in for a special treat, on the day. The second look poster of his upcoming film NGK (rumoured to be Nanda Gopalan Kumaran), directed by Selvaraghavan, would be released on July 22 at 6 pm. The wall posters of the same would also be plastered all across Tamil Nadu. There is also a whiff of a motion poster which is touted to be released on July 23.

The first look poster which was out in the month of March, has already impressed one and all.

NGK features Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film is touted to be a socio-political entertainer on the lines of the director's classic Pudhupettai. Sai Pallavi is said to be playing Suriya’s wife in the film.

Suriya meanwhile has already started shooting for his 37th film, with director KV Anand. The team recently completed their first schedule in London. After he completes NGK, which is in its final leg, the star will also start his 38th film, to be directed by Sudha Kongara. The star's schedule is surely packed for at least a year.

Suriya is currently basking the success of his production venture Kadai Kutty Singam, starring his brother Karthi and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles.