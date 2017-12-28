Brace yourselves for the third single from Ennai Noki Paayum Thota on New Year’s eve

Tamil superstar Dhanush has had a fabulous journey in 2017. After his critically acclaimed directorial debut with Power Paandi and delivering a blockbuster with VIP 2, the Maari 2 hero went back to the sets of Vetrimaaran’s highly anticipated gangster drama Vada Chennai. And now, last week, Dhanush resumed shooting for Gautham Menon’s Ennai Noki Paayum Thota, where he essays the role of a college student. The makers of ENPT have so far released two singles – Maruvaarthai and Naan Pizhaippeno – which have been received extremely well. In fact, the critics have applauded Sid Sriram, the voice behind 'Maruvaarthai Pesadhe'. As of now, the team is planning to release the third track ‘Visiri’ from the album on December 31 as a New Year gift for fans. In a tweet, Ondraga Entertainment, the makers of the film shared the good news.

In line with the tradition of a song release as the year ends and a new year begins and a countdown to release as shoot nears completion.

VISIRI from #ENPT by @DarbukaSiva and Thamarai complete with @sidsriram vocals pic.twitter.com/6D39lxkOuM — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) December 26, 2017

Enai Noki Paayum Thota, a campus-based action thriller, marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Gautham Menon. This also marks the return for critically acclaimed director Gautham Menon after his 2016 bilingual romantic-action-thriller Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. The film’s music has been helmed by Darbuka Siva, who was initially referred to as Mr. X.

With the film on the verge of completion, Dhanush will next commence work on Maari 2, which will see him play the titular role. He will be paired with Sai Pallavi in the sequel in the Balaji Mohan action directorial.