Bringing in the Big bucks: Karthi does a Vishal at the box-office

The Karthi - Sayyeshaa starrer Kadai Kutty Singam (KKS) continues its glorious run at the box-office. The film is set to complete 3 weeks in theaters and its screen count looks good for the 4th week too. The total worldwide collections of the film crossed the 60 crore mark after the 3rd weekend, with Tamil Nadu alone raking in 40 crore. The film's Telugu dubbed version, Chinna Babu, however has seen below-par showing. Among the other release territories, Malaysia has also been significant for KKS.

What remains to be seen is whether KKS can touch the 50 crore mark in TN over the theatrical run of the film. Given its consistent footfalls and the strong support from the family audience, that number seem achievable. It, however, will also depend on its screen count after Vishwaroopam 2 and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal hit the screens on August 10th.

While the bigger superstars like Rajini, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya are expected to deliver over 100 crore grossers on a regular basis, the 60 crore mark is a big deal for Karthi. Vishal too crossed this mark recently with Irumbu Thirai and its Telugu dubbed version Abhimanyudu.

Heroes like Dhanush (Vada Chennai), Sivakarthikeyan (Seemaraja) and Chiyaan Vikram (Saamy Square) will also be eyeing big numbers in the coming weeks when their films release.