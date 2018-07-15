Can't keep calm! Prabhu Deva, Tamannah and Vijay to re-unite for Devi-2 - deets inside

Director Vijay’s Devi which released in 2016 turned out to be a decent outing for him at the box office, bringing in acclaim for both Prabhu Deva and Tamannah, who played the lead roles in the film. The film was also released in Telugu as Abhinetri and Hindi as Tutak Tutak Tutiya. Now, it looks like the team will be getting back together for the sequel, titled Devi-2.

Though we are still unsure whether the film will pick from where it ended, or is a fresh story, the project is now finding its shape with the rest of the cast and crew being finalized.

However, the shoot for the same will begin only by the end of the year as both Vijay and Prabhu Deva are busy with their current commitments. The duo has worked together in Lakshmi, an upcoming dance film which will hit the theatres in August.

Apart from this, Vijay is currently completing his action thriller starring GV Prakash. Shot as a race-against-time thriller, the film will be a new turn for both the director and the actor. GVP has recently said in one of the interviews that he is working hard on the background score of the film, trying to have a symphony-like approach to it.

Prabhu Deva is simultaneously working on Yung Mung Sung and Charlie Chaplin-2, both of which are comic entertainers. He has also been signed on for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.