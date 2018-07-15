Chinmayi reveals an interesting fact about 96's soundtrack

The teaser of the Vijay Sethupathy - Trisha starrer 96 has accumulated solid records on YouTube, crossing over a million views in 24 hours. With a moody feel, the teaser gives you a glimpse of the film and the characters played by the lead pair. Romance seems to be the major pull here, along with the different avatars that Vijay Sethupathy is seen in.

However, the most important part of the teaser is its music. The song Kaadhale Kaadhale that's used in the background instantly catches on. Composed by Govind Vasantha of Thaikkudam Bridge and the recent Asuravadham fame, fans are requesting the team to launch the single track soon.

Singer Chinmayi, who has sung the song, has just revealed an interesting and whacky fact about the songs of the film on her Twitter page. According to her tweets, the film's director Prem wanted to have a single voice for Trisha - be it the dubbing or the songs. In turn, Chinmayi was roped into dub for Trisha in the film, and also take over the complete female vocals in the album. In the same way, noted singer Pradeep Kumar has been brought in for Vijay Sethupathy's song vocals in the film.

https://twitter.com/Chinmayi/status/1017393587527380994?s=19

https://twitter.com/Chinmayi/status/1017394794966863881?s=19

This is the first time in 17 years that such a phenomenon is taking place for a musical album, after the Vikram starrer Kasi back in 2001. In Kasi Hariharan sung all the songs for the film. In Bollywood, this has been done by AR Rahman for his memorable album Rockstar where Mohit Chauhan featured in all the songs.

Watch the teaser of 96 here: