Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rajesh shake a leg to Mulaga Pudi

Some days back, talented actress Aishwarya Rajesh signed on for director Hari’s film Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square as a replacement for Trisha. She'll be playing the character Bhuvana, one that was played by Trisha in Saamy (2003).

Aishwarya and Vikram recently shot for a folk song titled Mulaga Pudi, a number that was a key comedy element in the first part. This will be the opening song in the film, instead of the mandatory hero introduction number. Baba Bhaskar has choreographed the moves and it looks like a song on the lines of the chartbuster Kalyanamdhan Kattikittu Odi Polaama from Saamy.

In a recent interaction with Behindwoods at the shooting spot of this song, Aishwarya Rajesh opened up about her role in the film. "Mine is more like an extended cameo but it'll have its importance. Else the director wouldn't have approached me. This is my first proper commercial action film and it's a new experience for me shooting for such a 'masala' number sporting heave makeup and colourful costumes. When I act with Vijay Sethupathi, it's a very intimate family-like feeling. Vikram sir also gives me the same vibes. He takes care of me very well at the shooting spot and pampers me like a child."

Vikram and Aishwarya Rajesh will also be seen together in Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram.