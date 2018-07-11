Chiyaan Vikram takes no breather as he plans to plunge into his next from August!

Saamy Square, Dhruva Natchathiram, and now Thoongavanam. Looks like there is no breather for Chiyaan Vikram. Reportedly, the star is already set to delve into his next project Rajesh M Selva directed Thoongavanam, from the end of August, just after he completes his pending projects.

While Saamy Square is almost done, with some patchwork remaining, the actual worry for the star is Dhruva Natchathiram, which has work worth of 40 shoot days left! Not just that, Vikram is also overseeing the shoot of his son Dhruv's acting debut Varma, which is the official remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Phew, that's way too much for one person, and way too less time. Given this, it would be interesting to see how he manages his dates for this new venture.

Produced by Kamal Haasan under his own banner Raaj Kamal Films International along with Trident Arts, the Thoongavanam has Akshara Haasan as the lead heroine, while Meera Mithun will be seen in a secondary role. Ghibran will be composing the music for this project, which is touted to be a thriller shot predominantly in overseas locales.