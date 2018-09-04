Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s goosebump moment after watching the teaser of Kanaa!

The audio launch of Kanaa was definitely one of the better events that took place in the Tamil industry recently thanks to the unique and crisp way that it was conducted. The highlight of the event however, was the arrival of cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the chief guest, since the film is based on the growth of a woman cricketer.

Speaking about her experience in a recent interview, she said “I was delighted to be a part of the audio launch. Women’s cricket is on the rise these days, and the movie will help a lot of women get involved with sport and cricket as such. I literally got goosebumps after seeing the teaser, can’t wait to watch the movie as well.”

The post-production work for the film is currently in progress, with the edit and background score being carried out. Producer Sivakarthikeyan will shift his focus to the release pattern of the film once he gets done with the smooth release of his acting venture Seema Raja, which is slated for the 13th of September. In Kanaa, Sivakarthikeyan has a guest appearance which is said to be that of heroine Aishwarya Rajesh’s coach.