Destination Madurai for Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj!

The team of Superstar Rajinikanth – Karthik Subbaraj’s yet-to-be-titled project is currently on a break after completing the first schedule of the shoot in Dehradun, amidst college premises. Within a week’s time, the next leg of the shoot will commence at the same location, after which the team will change its base. The makers have finalised the city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu as their next target.

The film marks Superstar Rajinikanth’s second collaboration with noted production house Sun Pictures after the blockbuster Endhiran and is reportedly being shot on a grand scale. In order to assure top level privacy, the team has been taking great care of the actor by arranging a helicopter for his travel along with tight security. This has been done in return to Rajinikanth’s recent trip to the Himalayas being spoilt because of public run-ins.

Actor Vijay Sethupathy plays the antagonist in this exciting project. While his role and look in the film have still been kept under wraps, this is a huge occurrence in the Kollywood scene with two top actors sharing the screen space. The film also has noted actors such as Simran, Bobby Simhaa, and Sananth, who will be playing Rajinikanth’s family members, according to sources.

With Rajinikanth’s Kaala only ending up as an average grosser, his fans would be looking forward to a big blockbuster with both his upcoming films – this one as well as the magnum opus ‘2.0’ with director Shankar and Akshay Kumar.