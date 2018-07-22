Details on Ajith's next after Viswasam!

Thala Ajith, who is currently shooting for his mass entertainer Viswasam, has seemingly finalized his next film. The actor will most probably be joining hands with director H Vinoth of Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame.

Vinoth had previously met Ajith on a couple of occasions with two scripts, one of which the actor liked. Though much discussion has taken place, the duo were on the verge of parting ways, but it looks like Ajith has finally given in and has asked Vinoth to proceed with the pre-production work of the film.

The project is expected to go on floors by the end of the year, once Ajith takes a short break after completing his ongoing project – Viswasam. The shoot for Viswasam is currently underway at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Subsequently, the team will fly to Mumbai and Chennai where important portions of the film would be shot.

Sources say that Ajith is also in talks with Siva for another project, for which he has listened to the one liner. He is also in talks with his Billa and Arrambam director Vishnu Vardhan for an action flick that just might take place once the director completes his Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra.