Devi Sri Prasad is all praise for Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram had a very humble beginning in the Tamil film industry. He may be a huge star today enjoying a far-reaching fan base, but he had to struggle a lot to reach the top.

Between 1993 and 2000, Vikram served as a dubbing artist for popular actors like Ajith (Amaravathi, Paasamalargal), Prabhu Deva (Kadhalan, Minsara Kanavu) and Abbas (Kadhal Desam, VIP and Kandukonden Kandukonden to name a few films). His career as an actor took off only in 1999 after the release of Sethu. He then soared high as a critically acclaimed actor and a commercially viable superstar with many noteworthy films.

At the audio launch of his upcoming film Saamy Square, which was held in Chennai on Monday, the film's composer Devi Sri Prasad recalled Vikram's days as a dubbing artist and admitted that his growth inspires and motivates him to work better.

"I still have a paper cutting of one of his older interviews when he said that during his days as a dubbing artist for other popular heroes, he used to imagine performing their scenes in his own style while dubbing. After that, we all know the heights that he has reached; he has thrilled all of us with his performance skills. I always read this interview when I need motivation", said the composer.

Devi also praised Vikram for being a fantastic singer. The two together crafted Kandasamy back in 2009, which turned out to be a chartbuster. Vikram had sung 4 peppy songs in the film and received rave reviews for his singing abilities.

At the Saamy Square audio launch, the star appealed to Devi to give him a melody track to sing, in their next film.