Dhillukku Dhuddhu 2: Make way for the gorgeous Keralite, Shritha Sivadas

After the box office failure of Sakka Podu Podu Raja last December, comedy star Santhanam is now busy with the sequel to his superhit horror comedy Dhillukku Dhuddu (2016). With the benchmark set by the first part, we can be sure the second would also be a perfect blend of humour and horror.

The female lead in the movie holds quite a lot of importance as the premise is based on her character. The team was scouting for a suitable heroine all along and have finally found one. They have zeroed in on Kerala based Shritha Sivadas, who has done quite a few Malayalam films so far. Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 will mark her Tamil debut. The makers say that the script of the film also demanded a Malayalam speaking girl; this makes Shritha's casting all the more apt.

There are a plethora of other popular comedians in the sequel, like Motta Rajendran, Urvashi, Bipin ('Jil Jung Juk' fame), Ramar (‘Kalakapovathu Yaaru’ fame), Dhanasekar (‘Kalakapovathu Yaaru’ fame) and Ayyapa Baiju (a famous stand-up comedian from Kerala).

Rambala who wielded the megaphone for the first part returns as the director for the sequel. The cinematography is by Deepak Kumar Padhy, music is by Shabir. The makers are planning a September release.