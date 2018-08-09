Different times and different women, Kamal Haasan likes variety

Kamal Haasan is one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema. He is a superstar down South and has also made a mark in Bollywood. While he has played versatile roles on the big screen, his love life too has been quite filled with variety. Don’t believe us? Well, let’s take a walk down memory lane when Kamal Haasan attended funerals of prominent personalities, each of them with a different woman.

When in 1987 when MG Ramachandran passed away, Kamal Haasan reportedly paid his last respects with his then-wife Vani Ganapathy. Well, a year later in 1988, the two parted ways.

In 1996 at Janaki Ramachandran’s funeral, the Vishwaroopam actor reportedly was accompanied by his then-wife Sarika. The two ended their 16-year-marriage in 2004. But that wasn’t the last time Kamal Hassan was accompanied by a woman at funerals.

Reportedly, when Murasoli Maran died in 2004, Kamal Haasan attended Maran’s last rites with actress Simran Bagga. Kamal and Simran had worked together in a couple of films and there was a buzz about the two dating each other.

Cut to 2018 and M Karunanidhi’s funeral, the superstar paid his last respects accompanied by actress Sripriya. But there seems to be no love angle in this partnership. The actress is a committee member of Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

History proves that Kamal Haasan doesn’t like riding solo, not even to funerals.