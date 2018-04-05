Director Hari and Suriya reunite, but it’s not Singam this time

Kollywood star Suriya Sivakumar has portrayed a wide range of characters in the movies he has done in his career so far. Be it a romantic young man or an honest and angry cop, Suriya never disappoints his fans. One of his most successful films is Singam, which was directed by Hari. The movie eventually paved way for two sequels and 4 remakes!

And now, after their last collaboration in Singam 3, Suriya and Hari are all set to reunite. But this time it’s for another film and it has nothing to do with Singam. More details about this project are yet to unfold but the shooting of this film will reportedly begin after Hari wraps up the schedule of Saamy Square.

Saamy Square is a sequel to Hari’s 2004 release Saamy which starred Chiyaan Vikram. The sequel features Vikram reprising the role of the badass cop along with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The shooting of the film is currently under way in Chennai and is eyeing a Diwali release.

Suriya, on the other hand, is currently shooting for his upcoming film, NGK, which is being directed by Selvarghavan. Suriya apparently plays a rebelling leader in the film which stars Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi as the leading ladies.